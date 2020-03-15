Sunday March 15, 2020
Has the Leinster Senior Cup lost its way?

It’s the sporting tournament of choice for Ireland’s ruling class. Yet the Leinster Senior Cup has also been blighted by a spate of unsavoury incidents, prompting many to wonder whether its culture needs a sea-change

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
15th March, 2020
5
Purple reign: Clongowes Wood players celebrate with fans after defeating Castleknock in the Senior Cup semi-final. Picture: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s early March and I’m sitting in the grandstand of Donnybrook Stadium, waiting for the first of the two Leinster Senior Cup semi-finals to begin.

On that first day – where Clongowes Wood are playing Castleknock, to be followed the next day by Newbridge against St Michael’s – I’m flanked on my left by a phalanx of students from Clongowes who are chanting and singing, led by a handful of their...

