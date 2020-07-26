Greying populations: an issue for the ages

U2, Italia 90, Paddywood, Roddy Doyle, the regeneration of Temple Bar – in the 1990s, Ireland didn’t just thrum with dynamism and promise, it was officially brimming with youthful energy too. For decades, it was one of the youngest countries in Europe. In 1990, it held the distinction of having a population with a median age of 29, as well as the lowest proportion of over-65s in the EU.

Only ten years after the brain...