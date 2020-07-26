Greying populations: an issue for the ages

U2, Italia 90, Paddywood, Roddy Doyle, the regeneration of Temple Bar – in the 1990s, Ireland didn’t just thrum with dynamism and promise, it was officially brimming with youthful energy too. For decades, it was one of the youngest countries in Europe. In 1990, it held the distinction of having a population with a median age of 29, as well as the lowest proportion of over-65s in the EU.
Only ten years after the brain...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team