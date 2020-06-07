Green shoots: how the flower industry are growing their businesses back

When Covid-19 brought much of the economy to a halt in March, the flower industry was hit hard. Farmers and florists were left picking up the petals. Now they are plotting a course towards growth.

Darragh McCullough was staring at a polytunnel filled with tulips in mid-March, fearing they were destined for the compost heap. With the florists his farm supplied having closed, and Covid-19 movement restrictions meaning he couldn’t operate his shop at the...