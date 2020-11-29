Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Gadgets galore for a terrific, techie Christmas

Buying a high-tech gizmo for a loved one can be risky, so make sure you know what they really want

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th November, 2020
6
The iPhone 12 Pro Max, from €1,258.20, is the best Apple has to offer

Deciding what Christmas gifts to buy can be difficult, doubly so with gadgets. Knowing what to get someone relies a touch on intuition but, with tech, it’s really worth talking to the person you are buying for.

Nowhere is that more important than with smartphones. You might think you know what the person you’re buying for wants, but if there is one area of tech where tastes can be unpredictable, it’s in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously

Big question: why have I never treated myself to one of those luxury holidays where you view the gem-blue sea from your house on stilts?

Emer McLysaght | 3 hours ago

Men’s gifting guide

If you’re at a loss to know what to get the men in your life this Christmas, don’t fret – invest in some Irish luxury, writes Christy Laverty

Christy Laverty | 3 hours ago

Alien Xmas lands in Netflix top ten

Children’s hit film was written by Irish director Kealan O’Rourke and produced by Lion King director Jon Favreau

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago