Saturday November 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Gabriel Byrne: ‘I wish it hadn’t taken me so long to free myself from my upbringing’

In his new memoir, the actor flits through episodes in his movie life in which he saw ‘everything up close’. But, he says, he now finds ‘contentment in the peaceful passing of each day’

21st November, 2020
Gabriel Byrne: ‘I tried to become a journalist. I wrote to all three papers. I learned how to type. I did shorthand. I never heard back from any of them’

One day, when Gabriel Byrne was making a film in New York City, he was hanging around with some of the actors on the street, waiting for a scene to be set up, when a man approached him unexpectedly. He asked if it would be okay if he brought his friend over to say hello to the famous actor.

Accustomed to that kind of attention, Byrne nodded and the man disappeared around the corner. He...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Shattering the stigma: the pushback against HIV guilt

HIV used to be considered a death sentence. Today, thanks to huge medical advances, things are very different. But, as singer John Grant and activist and performer Rory O’Neill explain, popular preconceptions of those who have the condition can still be slow to change

Aaron Rogan | 38 minutes ago

Wine: Food for thought in your cellar

When cooking with wine, the more prominent it is in the dish, the higher quality of it you should use

Cathal McBride | 38 minutes ago

Image conscious: the photographs of Tony O’Shea

A new collection of the former Business Post photographer’s work showcases his unflagging ability to capture the extraordinary in the everyday

Andrew Lynch | 10 hours ago