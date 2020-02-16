Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Firm favourites to come back to

Form-flattering dresses are the mainstay of Caroline Kilkenny’s spring/summer collection

16th February, 2020
13
Caroline Kilkenny‘s Paloma dress, €270

“These pieces are sustainable by nature,” says designer Caroline Kilkenny. “Our customers might purchase one or two pieces each season, and build up an individual look that way.” Caroline’s spring/summer collection has just landed and offers plenty in the way of investment pieces, each expertly tailored using fabrics chosen to last. “The garments are not disposable but much loved,” she says, “and returned to again and again.”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off message: Can we close the generation gap?

The election results show the new divisions in Ireland are not down party lines but between generations. Young people today face a whole new set of challenges and maybe it’s time we listened to what they have to say

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Pint of view

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

Blockbusters vs arthouse: the battle for cinema’s soul

Until recently, received wisdom was that cinema as we know it would be gobbled up by remakes, blockbusters and comic-book franchises. Then along came Netflix and a South Korean thriller and it’s all to play for again

John Maguire | 3 hours ago