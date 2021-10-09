Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Finding light through the darkness

To mark World Mental Health Day today, Nadine O’Regan and Arlene Harris asked a number of individuals from different fields how they cope when they’re experiencing a tough time in their lives – and what they do to help lift their spirits

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
9th October, 2021
Finding light through the darkness
‘To catch the sun glinting on the waves. Where the colours constantly change, and the evening sun lights up the sea. The sights and sounds fill my senses, lifting my spirits, filling me again with a zest and enthusiasm to face the future’

John Boyne

When I was a child, I hated attending piano classes. I didn’t like the music, the teachers or the fact that it interfered with my half-day from school every Wednesday. Now that I’m an adult, I recognise that music has been one of the great gifts my father has given me. When I’m feeling low – and I’m not ashamed to say that I have a long history of depression and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Nico pictured with Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison, Lou Reed and John Cale of the Velvet Underground: the band are the subject of a new two-hour documentary to be shown on Apple TV+ and a new tribute album. Picture: Getty

The Velvet Underground: Letting it rip

Life & Arts Paul McLoone 3 hours ago
Peter Coonan: ‘I revelled in the chance to play an English baddie. We’ve spent our whole lives fighting against the idea of someone like that. So I thought it was just fun to go with it.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Peter Coonan interview: Speaking in tongues

Life & Arts Niamh Donnelly 3 hours ago
The Food&amp;Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards in association with Rémy Martin return on Sunday, November 7.

The Restaurant of the Year Awards return for 2021

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis 6 days ago
Neven Maguire: the chef’s new book is perfect for beginners. Picture: Fran Veale

Beginner’s Luck

Food and Wine Brenda McCormick 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1