Finding a way out: the ‘double closet’ of being homeless and LGBTQI+

“I remember I sat in my car on a wet, miserable day coming into November. I looked in the back in disbelief at the three plastic bags,” Jane recalls. “I'd a roof over my head on Tuesday night and on Wednesday was sleeping in my car.”
Twelve years ago, 58-year-old Tipperary trans woman Jane was outed. Another trans woman came to her hometown and, stupidly but not maliciously, she says, “told...
