Film: A powerful animated story of a life on the run

Flee, Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen; IFI, no cert; Rating: ****

“Home. What does it mean to you?” This is the question that permeates Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s poignant animated documentary Flee. It tells the complicated story of his high school friend leaving war-torn Afghanistan in the late 1980s and finally arriving in Denmark as a refugee. A series of interviews that blends innovative animation techniques with live-action news...