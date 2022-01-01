Father figures: NewDad interviewed

Julie Dawson, singer, lyricist and guitarist with the Galway band NewDad, is most definitely a glass-half-full person. This is slightly ironic, considering that, in her own words, she usually writes about “anxiety, restlessness, relationships, things like that. That’s what has been on everyone’s mind for almost two years now. It’s what we have been feeling and I guess it’s what I pick up on.”

Despite...