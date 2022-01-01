Father figures: NewDad interviewed
NewDad count The Cure and 1990s shoegaze bands among their influences, but the young Galway quartet’s pop sensibility shines through the gloom
Julie Dawson, singer, lyricist and guitarist with the Galway band NewDad, is most definitely a glass-half-full person. This is slightly ironic, considering that, in her own words, she usually writes about “anxiety, restlessness, relationships, things like that. That’s what has been on everyone’s mind for almost two years now. It’s what we have been feeling and I guess it’s what I pick up on.”
Despite...
