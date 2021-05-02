Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Fashion: Vitamin Sea

With the Mediterranean out of the equation this summer, more and more people are turning to the Irish coast for their outdoor swimming, so it’s time to invest in some fashionably functional swimwear

Christy Laverty
2nd May, 2021
12
Zara ruffled bikini top, €17.95; high waist bikini bottoms, €15.95

With travel restrictions still in place, the Irish coast is the obvious port of call for those looking to swim in open waters this summer. For the novices among you, beware — braving the Irish Sea, or the Atlantic for those on the south and west coast, isn‘t for the faint of heart. But remember: practical doesn’t mean sacrificing style.

For a swimsuit fit for the sea, you need something flexible...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Once we learn to reframe fear, we can become increasingly accustomed to it.’ Photo: Getty

Book extract: Undisruptable: A Mindset of Permanent Reinvention for Individuals, Organisations and Life

Books Aidan McCullen 2 days ago
Andy Noonan, owner of Baste BBQ, gets his grill on. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Chef’s Table: Dressing up for barbecue nights

Food & Wine Jordan Mooney 2 days ago

The Secret Restaurateur: We are clearly past the stage where full closures are justified

Food & Wine Business Post 2 days ago
Royal Blood: a shift in style

Album reviews: Birdy; Royal Blood; Girl In Red

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1