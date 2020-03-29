Fashion: The lightness of being

Having spent the morning homeschooling her young daughters, Zoe Jordan admits she is taking a breather when speaking with the Business Post. The 39-year-old fashion designer, whose father, the motorsports entrepreneur Eddie Jordan’s fame precedes her, sounds remarkably calm for a woman charged with maintaining both an international business and three children under ten in the time of the coronavirus. “I’m trying to control what I can control for now,” she says. “To draw a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team