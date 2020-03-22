Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fashion: Ros Duke’s cashmere challenge

The Killiney-based designer gets her wool from northern Italy, but she won’t allow the coronavirus crisis to scupper her business

22nd March, 2020
7
Ros Duke garments are seamlessly designed, long-wear pieces using the best cashmere available, made by the best manufacturers in the world

If necessity is the mother of invention, Irish designers will see their businesses transformed in the coming weeks. As independent boutiques, a lifeline for many independent labels, remained closed, designers may struggle to keep their heads above water, and will certainly to find new ways to connect with their customers. It’s a prospect not lost on the Killiney-based Ros Duke, with whom I spoke on Wednesday, and whose spring/summer collection is featured here....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Finding my father: David Diebold on unravelling a mystery

The author’s flash memoir recounts episodes from an unusual life. Here, he delves deeper into one such story: tracking down his birth father

David Diebold | 2 hours ago

Off Message: Reshaping the past, building a new future

In the chaos and uncertainty that life in the shadow of coronavirus has become, many of us choose to take comfort in chatting with friends and family on messaging platforms. In between the distraction of house renovations, that is

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

A century of self: 100 ways to break the monotony of the crisis

We’re all stuck at home, but the good news is that there are plenty of creative things happening online as artistic types strive hard to keep people entertained and amused. Here, the Magazine team presents 100 ways to beat the boredom

Elaine Prendeville | 2 hours ago