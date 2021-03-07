Subscribe Today
Life & Arts

Fashion: Optimism in sartorial form

The lockdown has liberated designers to create more versatile pieces – and Fiona Heaney’s Fee G SS21 collection is what wanderlust dreams are made of

Mary Cate Smith
7th March, 2021
Fiona Heaney: ‘I don’t tend to sit still, I’m always sketching’

Knitting might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of your family’s patriarch, but for Fiona Heaney, it’s one of her fondest memories. While she was at home sick from school one day, her grandad brought out his knitting needles and taught her the plain and purl. The creative streak ran in both sides of her family; her aunt was a painter, her grandmother, a dab hand at needlecraft, her...

