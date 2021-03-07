Fashion: Optimism in sartorial form

Knitting might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of your family’s patriarch, but for Fiona Heaney, it’s one of her fondest memories. While she was at home sick from school one day, her grandad brought out his knitting needles and taught her the plain and purl. The creative streak ran in both sides of her family; her aunt was a painter, her grandmother, a dab hand at needlecraft, her...