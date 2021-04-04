Fashion: Life’s a beach

With safe international travel still out of reach, just thinking about the escapist looks embedded in Spring/Summer 2021 collections is helping us to cope.

Seaside-inspired themes flooded the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, with an emphasis on nautical themes that weren’t all Breton stripes and sailor hats. Versace embraced the inspiration whole-heartedly and reminded us of Atlantis with vibrant starfish and seashell-emblazoned gowns, while the likes of Michael Kors took a more classic interpretation and unveiled a...