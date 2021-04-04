Fashion: Life’s a beach
With the darkness of winter over and summer finally on the horizon, we’re dreaming of the seaside
With safe international travel still out of reach, just thinking about the escapist looks embedded in Spring/Summer 2021 collections is helping us to cope.
Seaside-inspired themes flooded the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, with an emphasis on nautical themes that weren’t all Breton stripes and sailor hats. Versace embraced the inspiration whole-heartedly and reminded us of Atlantis with vibrant starfish and seashell-emblazoned gowns, while the likes of Michael Kors took a more classic interpretation and unveiled a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Unintended Consequences: The story of Irish immigration to the US
Ray O’Hanlon, editor of the Irish Echo in New York writes about his subject with great passion, from legislative about-turns to the pain of the undocumented
Wine: Vessels of pedigree and distinction
The use of terracotta clay amphoras to ferment and store wine dates back eight thousand years
Boy 11963: How one child climbed out the other side of a brutal system
John Cameron’s memoir of his time in Artane Industrial School is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit