Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fashion: Join the cardigan clique

Often out of favour, the cardigan is very much back right now, and growing in versatility to boot

6th September, 2020
Alice chunky knit cardigan by Hope Macaulay

The cardigan first became a major fashion must-have in the 1920s, when Coco Chanel grew tired of ruining her hair every time she pulled on a man's jumper. It’s reappeared on the autumn/winter 2020 catwalks of the biggest names in fashion, including Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Miu Miu, Fendi and Loewe. Taylor Swift's lockdown album Folklore even featured a song dedicated to it.

So yes, the cardigan is back. And with every rebirth...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Suzanne Vega, Throwing Muses, Mary Coughlan

A trio of veteran female acts come under the microscope this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 10 hours ago

Chef’s Table: A trio of treats from Ottolenghi

The famed chef is expanding the scope of his vegetarian vision with a new cookbook from which these three recipes are taken

Yotam Ottolenghi | 10 hours ago

Sing like you’re winning: Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol bounces back

Snow Patrol’s lead singer knows all about the highs and lows of the music business, from huge success to struggles with alcohol and mental health issues to having the solid support a loyal following

Nadine O’Regan | 10 hours ago