Fashion: Join the cardigan clique

The cardigan first became a major fashion must-have in the 1920s, when Coco Chanel grew tired of ruining her hair every time she pulled on a man's jumper. It’s reappeared on the autumn/winter 2020 catwalks of the biggest names in fashion, including Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Miu Miu, Fendi and Loewe. Taylor Swift's lockdown album Folklore even featured a song dedicated to it.

So yes, the cardigan is back. And with every rebirth...