Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fashion: Colours for all seasons

Niamh O’Neill’s tailored blouses and body-skimming dresses in vibrant hues are just perfect for those Zoom conference calls

17th May, 2020
6
Ibiza dress in gingham organza with puff sleeves and a navy covered belt, €420

Had you attended a work event, garden party or one of the summer’s long list of awards and lunches, you would have been guaranteed of one thing: Niamh O’Neill would have been there. The designer herself? Well, not quite everywhere. At least one of her designs making an appearance? That you could bet on.

O’Neill has done an impressive job of dressing Irish women for events, and she ordinarily does a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Perfume Genius, Tim Burgess, Sleaford Mods

Art-pop maverick romps through pop-music history; ex-Charlatans frontman goes psychedelic; and relentless socially-aware punks rival Ken Loach for bleak realism

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction: Goodbye to those indulgent breakfast buffet binges

Mounds of pancakes, heaps of slippery sausages and stacks of insipid toast: the hotel breakfast buffet was one of life’s simplest pleasures. Until Covid-19 curtailed it

Emer McLysaght | 3 hours ago

Off Message: We can all learn a lot from David Bowie

The rock icon’s technique to foster creativity can help us adapt to a world with a virus and without a vaccine – and the quicker we do it, the more likely we are to succeed

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago