Emer McLysaght: Late pandemic conditions bring a positive outlook

What will we call this time we’re living in? It’s not “post pandemic”; nobody wants to put that particular cart before the horse. It’s not the “new normal” because we used up that phrase in 2020 along with “abundance of caution” and “if we winter this one out . . .” Even “post lockdown” feels a bit too premature. How about “late pandemic”? Yes, that sounds good. We are currently living in “late pandemic conditions”,...