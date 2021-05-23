Subscribe Today
Emer McLysaght: Late pandemic conditions bring a positive outlook

Those gloomy weather apps on our phones might be doing their best to lower expectations, but this phase of the pandemic has a definite feel of the sun coming out

Emer McLysaght
23rd May, 2021
Emer McLysaght: Late pandemic conditions bring a positive outlook
Retail has reopened and vouchers given optimistically as Christmas presents are finally being spent

What will we call this time we’re living in? It’s not “post pandemic”; nobody wants to put that particular cart before the horse. It’s not the “new normal” because we used up that phrase in 2020 along with “abundance of caution” and “if we winter this one out . . .” Even “post lockdown” feels a bit too premature. How about “late pandemic”? Yes, that sounds good. We are currently living in “late pandemic conditions”,...

