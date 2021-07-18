Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Edel Coffey: The comfort of strangers

Listening in to other people’s conversations, especially when we don’t know them, is one of life’s great guilty pleasures, but then why are we so willing to reveal our personal details to strangers?

Edel Coffey
18th July, 2021
Edel Coffey: The comfort of strangers
Hair salons are the perfect place to do a bit of earwigging. Picture: Getty

One of my favourite pastimes is earwigging. I know it’s not polite, but I consider that an occupational hazard.

There is a hierarchy of locations for earwigging. Trains and buses are good, since two commuters will often talk freely about their lives just inches away from your twitching ears. Coffee shops are decent too, or used to be before two-metre distancing. But the apex of earwigging venues is definitely a female beauty emporium,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ethna Reynolds in the kitchen at Nádúr restaurant, Coolaney Co Sligo.Picture: James Connolly

Restaurant review: Fresh and delicious food is second nature to Sligo café

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 2 hours ago
John Connolly: ‘When the book is finished, you have to put on a completely different persona in order to go out and promote your work’

John Connolly interview: ‘Genre is mostly only useful for organising bookshops and libraries’

Life & Arts Alex Meehan 2 hours ago
A record stall on London’s Carnaby Street. Picture: Ted Spiegel/Corbis/Getty

Long Players: A loving look back at seminal platters that mattered

Life & Arts Brendan Daly 2 hours ago
Jean Dujardin stars in the black comedy Deerskin

Film: French tale dresses to kill with a little black number

Life & Arts John Maguire 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1