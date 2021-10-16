Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Edel Coffey: Chewing the fat at the checkout

Supermarkets are discovering what your small local shop has known forever: shopping is a social occasion

Edel Coffey
16th October, 2021
Edel Coffey: Chewing the fat at the checkout
A supermarket in Holland is introducing ‘chat checkouts’ to reduce loneliness among its customers

Last week, I read that a supermarket in Holland is introducing a thing called ‘chat checkouts’ for customers who aren’t in a hurry. The idea was music to my ears. I don’t wear a stress monitor, but if I did, I know exactly when the peak moment in my week would come.

It would not be, as you might expect, getting stuck in traffic on my way to collect...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny: unapologetically classical dishes rendered in a contemporary manner. Picture: Dylan Vaughan

Restaurant review: Elegant Michelin dining gets back to breathtaking basics

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 7 hours ago
Sally Rooney: ‘I would like to express once again my solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality.’ Picture: Getty

‘I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision’

Books Eva Short 3 days ago
We’ve fallen into that thought pattern I call “procrasti-perfectionism”; the fear that actually doing something will only inhibit the perfect, proper idea of it you have in your mind.

Séamas O’Reilly

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly 6 days ago
Gucci autumn winter 2021 collection revitalised some of its classic insignia

Signs of the Times

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1