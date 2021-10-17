Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Echo & The Bunnymen interview: Reflecting and remembering

Four albums by the legendary 1980s Liverpool band – Crocodiles, Heaven Up Here, Porcupine and Ocean Rain – are re-released on vinyl this week, and they play Dublin’s Olympia in February. Their guitarist, Will Sergeant, who recently published a memoir chronicling his early life and the band’s early history, is ‘chuffed’ at their resurgence

Eamon Sweeney
17th October, 2021
Echo & The Bunnymen interview: Reflecting and remembering
Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant of Echo & The Bunnymen

Between 1979 and 1985, Liverpool four-piece Echo & the Bunnymen released four studio albums along with several singles. In a recent podcast for The Quietus, Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers heralded their output during this era as “beyond an imperial phase” and “as close to perfection as any band has ever been”.

Crocodiles (1980), Heaven Up Here (1981), Porcupine (1983) and Ocean Rain (1984) will all be re-issued on vinyl next Friday....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hannah Jane Parkinson displays an uncanny knack of noticing the simple yet rich aspect of life we tend to overlook

The Joy of Small Things: Small is beautiful as a writer smells the roses

Books Brendan Daly 6 hours ago
Ann Marie Hourihane reports on what can only be described as a graveside concert at the funeral of Big Tom, at which Daniel O\&#039;Donnell sang a few tunes, and the mourners clapped along to music that “seemed to exist in another universe”. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sorry For Your Trouble: An engaging study of the Irish way of mourning and its many foibles

Books Andrea Cleary 6 hours ago
The medieval streets of Dubrovnik on the southern tip of Croatia. Picture: Getty

Travel: Delightful Dubrovnik still the jewel in Croatia’s crown

Life & Arts Isabel Conway 6 hours ago
Brigadier Frank Kitson: a new history argues that, as head of the British army in the North between 1970 and 1972, his colonial mindset and heavy-handed tactics made the Troubles even bloodier than they should have been

Kitson’s Irish War: The brigadier behind Britain’s dirty war in the North

Books Andrew Lynch 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1