Echo & The Bunnymen interview: Reflecting and remembering

Between 1979 and 1985, Liverpool four-piece Echo & the Bunnymen released four studio albums along with several singles. In a recent podcast for The Quietus, Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers heralded their output during this era as “beyond an imperial phase” and “as close to perfection as any band has ever been”.

Crocodiles (1980), Heaven Up Here (1981), Porcupine (1983) and Ocean Rain (1984) will all be re-issued on vinyl next Friday....