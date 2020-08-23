Doing it for the fans: a very adult-themed subscription site

Two weeks after she set up an OnlyFans web-page this summer, Niamh O’Connor had earned just short of €48,000 – almost double her usual annual salary in an office job. “It’s mind-blowing,” laughs the 23-year-old. “I can understand why a lot of the girls on it don’t care much about the criticism.”

The Louth woman now ranks among the most popular Irish figures on the...