Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Digging, drawing and dancing bees: the kids’ online arts review

Over the past week, intrepid kids have been testing out virtual workshops, taking on artistic challenges and watching online theatre productions on the Magazine’s behalf. Sara Keating gets their verdicts

26th April, 2020
6
Lottie O’Mahony‘s animation challenge

The Animation Challenge

Lottie O’Mahony (11 years old)

I am doing a daily animation challenge on Facebook. Animation is a process where you take lots of pictures and turn them into a video. You just need the app Stop Motion. Animator Jane Lee posts a challenge every day – for example, make a character talk, walk, dance or show emotions. I had a lot of fun on St Patrick's Day...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cooking can be child’s play

From treats that are as fluffy as a cloud to cakes for very special occasions, these young chefs have some great recipes to share with you

Gillian Nelis | 4 hours ago

Untitled

This week, brothers Daniel, 10, and James Prendeville, 13, take over the Culture Counter on behalf of kids everywhere

Elaine Prendeville | 4 hours ago

Art house: young illustrators connect to their inner artists at home

Elaine Prendeville | 4 hours ago