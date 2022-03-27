Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: DiDonato shines like a beacon on NCH’s long road back to happiness

The inestimable American soprano is first among equals in the Dublin venue’s new International Concert Series calendar of events

Dick O'Riordan
27th March, 2022
Dick O’Riordan’s classical notes: DiDonato shines like a beacon on NCH’s long road back to happiness
Joyce DiDonato: performing Eden on April 9 at the NCH in Dublin. Picture: Sergi Jasanada

Has any Irish musical institution suffered more from the implications of Covid-19 than the National Concert Hall? Possibly not. So what a relief and a joy it is to see newly-appointed chief Robert Read’s International Concert Series calendar with so many wonderful performers.

They include French pianist Pierre-Laurant Aimard (performing on World Piano Day next Tuesday), English cellist Guy Johnston with the Hallé Orchestra, the British-based Chineke Orchestra with pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hugh Wallace, The Great House Revival, Sunday, 9.30pm, RTE One

What to watch and listen to this week: Hugh Wallace returns with a new series of The Great House Revival

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Jennifer Stumm: ‘I’m quite content not being the musical leading lady.’

Rhythm Nation: Classical musician Jennifer Stumm on why tracks by Dolly Parton and Nina Simone inspired her

Music Andrew Lynch
The Europa Hotel in Belfast: the most bombed hotel in Europe at one point. Picture: Pacemaker

Book review: War Hotels – Bedding down in the most dangerous hotels on the planet

Books Andrew Lynch
Lizzie Damilola Blackburn: her new novel suffers from problems with pacing and plot

Book review: Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? – Promising new British novel is undermined by under-developed plot

Books Andrea Cleary

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1