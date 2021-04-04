Design For Life: Why haven’t I met my boyfriend’s family or friends?
This week, a reader asks therapist Fiona Brennan for advice on how to deal with her other half’s apparent reticence to introduce her to his social circle
Dear Expert,
I was wondering if you could help me address a problem I’m having in my relationship. My boyfriend and I have been together for a little over a year – we met pre-pandemic and things took off quickly. We’re living together now and are very happy. However, I can’t help but feel insecure about the fact that I’ve met very few of his friends in real life and I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Unintended Consequences: The story of Irish immigration to the US
Ray O’Hanlon, editor of the Irish Echo in New York writes about his subject with great passion, from legislative about-turns to the pain of the undocumented
Wine: Vessels of pedigree and distinction
The use of terracotta clay amphoras to ferment and store wine dates back eight thousand years
Boy 11963: How one child climbed out the other side of a brutal system
John Cameron’s memoir of his time in Artane Industrial School is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit