Design for Life: I feel slightly anxious and bad-tempered all the time. How can I make it stop?

Dear Expert,
I feel stupid even writing to you about this, because technically nothing bad has happened to me in this pandemic. I'm in my 30s. I've a decent job in the city, working for a retail chain, and I'm busier than ever, working from home. I haven't had a pay cut – or at least not yet. None of my friends or family have gotten sick. But the trouble is that I'm...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team