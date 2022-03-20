Design For Life: How can I overcome my fear of confined spaces?
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who is struggling with a phobia of certain situations outside the home
Dear Expert,
For years, I’ve had problems being in certain situations and spaces. There have been times when I’ve left a party because it felt too crowded and I’ve often got off buses or the Luas because I’m starting to panic. I hate the London tube and try my best to avoid going underground.
In lots of ways, the pandemic suited me, because...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China
A new book lays bare the complex picture of the US film industry’s relationship with the Asian superpower
Cathal McBride on wine: How Ireland’s connection with the wine world became much more than a flight of fancy
Ireland’s French wine connection has a rich and varied history, and continues with many ex-pat producers today
‘We’ll strike a balance between dirty delicious and refined excellence’ - Chef Dan Hannigan on what to expect from new restaurant Orwell Road
As Orwell Road opens in Rathgar, we get an exclusive early look at the new restaurant helmed by the acclaimed young chef
Book review: Good Intentions – an intelligent and engaging novel that approaches racism in a nuanced and clear-sighted way
Birmingham author Kasim Ali examines the lives and confronts the fears and prejudices of Britain’s second-generation immigrants in a well-written debut