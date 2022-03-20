Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Design For Life: How can I overcome my fear of confined spaces?

This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who is struggling with a phobia of certain situations outside the home

Siobhan Murray
20th March, 2022
Design For Life: How can I overcome my fear of confined spaces?
The pandemic has been a real eye-opener to how we manage social connections, obligations and crowded spaces

Dear Expert,

For years, I’ve had problems being in certain situations and spaces. There have been times when I’ve left a party because it felt too crowded and I’ve often got off buses or the Luas because I’m starting to panic. I hate the London tube and try my best to avoid going underground.

In lots of ways, the pandemic suited me, because...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan filming in Shanghai in the film Mission Impossible III: scenes that included underwear drying on clothes lines had to be deleted for the Chinese censors. Picture: Getty

Book review: Red Carpet – How Hollywood gambled big on not upsetting China

Culture Rory Kiberd
Isla and Paul Gordon of Domaine la Sarabande in Faugères: ‘We don’t really see ourselves as wine geese, we’re just farmers’

Cathal McBride on wine: How Ireland’s connection with the wine world became much more than a flight of fancy

Life & Arts Cathal McBride
Dan Hannigan at Orwell Road, ‘It’s going to strike that balance between dirty delicious and refined excellence’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘We’ll strike a balance between dirty delicious and refined excellence’ - Chef Dan Hannigan on what to expect from new restaurant Orwell Road

Food and Wine Jordan Mooney
Kasim Ali has produced the charming realism of a David Nicholls novel with an ending that opens out into something inventive and unexpected

Book review: Good Intentions – an intelligent and engaging novel that approaches racism in a nuanced and clear-sighted way

Books Niamh Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1