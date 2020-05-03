Sunday May 3, 2020
Deep in uncharted territory

A new online archive plots the people, places and projects connected to contemporary communication design, and reveals the impact that design has on life in Ireland. Elaine Prendeville meets its founder, Aideen McCole

3rd May, 2020
8
It’s a dog’s life: the Map Irish Design collection includes designs for stamps

From how we think, to how we respond to politics, even to how we walk down a street, it all comes back to one word: design.

So says Aideen McCole, the curator who last week led the launch of a new archive of Irish design. Map Irish Design is an online resource comprising the most compelling Irish design of the past decade, spanning poster artwork, branding material, architecture, stamps, right down to a badge that...

