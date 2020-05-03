Deep in uncharted territory

From how we think, to how we respond to politics, even to how we walk down a street, it all comes back to one word: design.
So says Aideen McCole, the curator who last week led the launch of a new archive of Irish design. Map Irish Design is an online resource comprising the most compelling Irish design of the past decade, spanning poster artwork, branding material, architecture, stamps, right down to a badge that...
