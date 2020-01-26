David McSavage wants it darker

Boundaries in comedy are always shifting. You might argue they’re put up in the first place just to be torn down again. One comedian who spends much of his time ambling along the invisible line between satire and offence is David McSavage.

“The offence thing is funny, because I realised recently that nothing needs to be done. It’s a self-contained, little thing,” McSavage tells me backstage at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre. His new show,...