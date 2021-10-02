Subscribe Today
Colm Tóibín interview: ‘Self-suppression is something any gay person of my generation in Ireland will recognise’

The acclaimed author’s new book is a compelling reimagination of the life of the legendary German novelist Thomas Mann. Here, he discusses surviving cancer, living in the US during the pandemic, and why he hasn’t had a drink in three years

John Walshe
2nd October, 2021
Colm Tóibín interview: 'Self-suppression is something any gay person of my generation in Ireland will recognise'
Colm Tóibín: ‘The chemo was over. I was feeling pretty grim, but I decided to do it, to push myself, and that’s how the book was written. I didn’t want to have the book unfinished and to go back into chemo.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Colm Tóibín had four chapters of his latest novel The Magician written when, in 2018, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which then spread to a lymph node, one lung and his liver.

“I had six months of treatment where I really couldn’t write or do anything,” the novelist says, when we meet in Dublin’s Conrad Hotel. “But I was aware that I had better finish this book. I wasn’t as worried...

