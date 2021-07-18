Subscribe Today
Classical Notes: The Dead brings opera back to life at the Gaiety

A theatrical production of James Joyce’s short story will be performed before a seated audience at the Dublin venue next month

Dick O'Riordan
18th July, 2021
Actor and singer Susannah De Wrixon: part of a top-notch cast for The Dead, An Opera

Hooray! After 16 months, live theatre will once again be performed to a seated audience at the Gaiety in Dublin. Rather ironically, the entertainment on offer is The Dead, An Opera. One can almost imagine James Joyce laughing at it all – his best-loved short story is regularly resurrected, and what better time than during a pandemic?

This is an original production, which was first presented to widespread acclaim in 2015 by Breda Cashe Productions. Composer...

