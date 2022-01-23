Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Classical Notes: Joyce’s love of music at heart of Ulysses centenary year

Ulysses Journey 2022, a collaboration between the the Contemporary Music Centre Ireland and the Centre Culturel Irlandais, will celebrate the role of music in James Joyce’s literary classic with six new music and film co-commissions

Dick O'Riordan
23rd January, 2022
Classical Notes: Joyce’s love of music at heart of Ulysses centenary year
James Joyce and Nora Barnacle in Zurich: to celebrate the centenary of Ulysses, the Contemporary Music Centre Ireland and the Centre Culturel Irlandais are running an assortment of new films and concerts until June

As the centenary year of James Joyce’s Ulysses begins, it’s heart-warming to see so much activity at home and abroad that celebrates the role of music in this literary classic.

The Contemporary Music Centre Ireland (CMC) has teamed up with Centre Culturel Irlandais (CCI) to create an Irish-French axis called Ulysses Journey 2022, an assortment of new films and concerts running until June.

Highlighting Ulysses’s connections with France (where it was published)...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

This year’s fad in the US seems to be vocal nationalism. Every second house or business had some flag or sign declaring America to be uniquely free or warning off people attempting to curb the owner’s liberty. Picture: Getty

Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free

Columnists Anton Savage
It is a good idea to go and visit your estranged father on his hospital bed, and it is a good idea not to go. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: Should I visit my estranged father in hospital?

Health Louize Carroll
Sequoia Nagamatsu: treats his topic with great empathy and grace

How High We Go in the Dark: A terrifying vision of the future that never loses sight of humanity

Books Andrea Cleary
Katarina Teml, Lucy O’Brien, Amy Kerr and Chloe Lennon, all winners of this year’s Design and Crafts Council Ireland’s Future Makers Awards and Supports. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Shaping a new Future: Meet the talented artisans of tomorrow

Life & Arts Andrew Lynch

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1