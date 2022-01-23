Classical Notes: Joyce’s love of music at heart of Ulysses centenary year

As the centenary year of James Joyce’s Ulysses begins, it’s heart-warming to see so much activity at home and abroad that celebrates the role of music in this literary classic.

The Contemporary Music Centre Ireland (CMC) has teamed up with Centre Culturel Irlandais (CCI) to create an Irish-French axis called Ulysses Journey 2022, an assortment of new films and concerts running until June.

Highlighting Ulysses’s connections with France (where it was published)...