Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Christy Dignam interviewed: ‘I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for my wife’

The Aslan frontman’s new album, The Man Who Stayed Alive, looks back at a rock ’n’ roll life less ordinary

Tony Clayton-Lea
3rd October, 2021
Christy Dignam interviewed: ‘I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for my wife’
Christy Dignam is infuriated and confused by the lack of airplay for what he regards as eminently radio-friendly songs: ‘Part of me thinks it’s an age thing, like when BBC Radio stopped playing Cliff Richard records! Am I in that category now?’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Christy Dignam is a man with stories to tell, except anyone who knows the singer’s background will be aware that some of the stories aren’t for the faint of heart. The lead singer of Aslan has been through a punchy cocktail of hard drugs and near-death experiences.

Some of these life choices have been touched upon in various Aslan songs, but in Dignam’s debut solo album, The Man Who Stayed Alive,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Declan and Michael Ryan at Arbutus Lodge in Cork: the restaurant won a Michelin star in 1974

A starry history

Food and Wine Alex Meehan 2 hours ago
A bruised heart and a mind fixated on an unfaithful ex are a heavy burden to carry. Illustration: Getty

Design for Life: How do I move on from my unfaithful ex?

Life & Arts Fiona Brennan 2 hours ago
A still from Cocooned (RTÉ One), made by Ken Wardrop

TV review: Knocking a much-needed laugh out of lockdown

Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 2 hours ago
Aidan Moriarty with Liam Heslin and Naoise Dunbar (in the reflection) in Duck Duck Goose by Caitríona Daly. Picture: Ste Murray

Theatre: A nuanced look at toxic masculinity and consent

Theatre Sara Keating 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1