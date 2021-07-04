Subscribe Today
Log In
Childcare costs: a creche course in financial stress

Life & Arts

Childcare costs: a creche course in financial stress

As more people begin to return to the workplace, the old familiar nightmare of exorbitant childcare costs is starting to rear its head again – but some parents are taking a stand

Siobhán Maguire
4th July, 2021

Who do you call first when you find out you’re pregnant? These days it’s no longer the grandparents who receive that first joyous call, but the local creche. Because in 2021 in Ireland, finding affordable childcare can take priority even over picking a maternity hospital.

What should be a celebratory occasion is often tempered by the grim reality of crippling childcare costs that force new parents into an untenable situation.

There are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Arifa Akbar reconstructs her family’s history with an unflinching clarity

Consumed: A Sister’s Story: An unflinching portrayal of sibling rivalry and regret

Books Brendan Daly 2 hours ago
Jessie Buckley, who plays homicidal nurse Oraetta Mayflower in Season 4 of Fargo, is up for an IFTA

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 2 hours ago
Alix O’Neill\&#039;s tales from her home town shine in a manner not dissimilar to the laugh-out-loud comedy of Channel 4’s Derry Girls. Picture: Jonny Cochrane

The Troubles with Us: A warm and funny memoir captures Belfast and its many eccentricities

Books John Walshe 2 hours ago
Deep dish Wicklow caponata, a sweet and sour Sicilian version of ratatouille

Recipes: Summer time and the dining is easy

Life & Arts Jess Murphy 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1