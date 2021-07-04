Childcare costs: a creche course in financial stress

Who do you call first when you find out you’re pregnant? These days it’s no longer the grandparents who receive that first joyous call, but the local creche. Because in 2021 in Ireland, finding affordable childcare can take priority even over picking a maternity hospital.

What should be a celebratory occasion is often tempered by the grim reality of crippling childcare costs that force new parents into an untenable situation.

There are...