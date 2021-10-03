Chef’s Table: Out with the old, in with the new

Gearóid Lynch has been the head chef in The Olde Post Inn since he and his wife, Tara, purchased it in 2002. Both are originally from Cavan; Tara manages the front-of-house while Gearóid keeps busy in the kitchen. Gearóid cut his teeth working in Thornton’s Restaurant, Le Coq Hardi and Pied A Terre in London before opening his own restaurant in his home county.

