Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Chef’s Table: A selection of must-make no-bakes

Who needs an oven when you have Edward Hayden on hand to share his delicious no-bake recipes? For more, visit edwardhayden.ie

Edward Hayden
26th September, 2021
Chef’s Table: A selection of must-make no-bakes
Cheat’s tiramisu

Chocolate and hazelnut terrine

This gives a real wow factor. Take your time making and assembling it, but it is well worth the effort and has to be tasted to be truly appreciated.

Ingredients; serves 10-12

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, sits fourth from right among a group of inmates quarantined on an isolated island on the Long Island Sound. Picture: Science History Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Radio review: Pinning down ‘the most dangerous woman in New York’

TV & Radio Sara Keating 2 hours ago
Dev Patel as Gawain in The Green Knight, a film that melds the strange and the archetypally familiar, the natural and the man-made, the old religions and the comparatively new

Film: Deconstructing a classical hero, darkly

Film John Maguire 2 hours ago
It’s easy to forget how stressful crossing the border used to be when visitors to the North were greeted by army watchtowers, helicopters, bollards and soldiers with machine-guns

Anton Savage: Michael D can point the way forward on the North

Columnists Anton Savage 2 hours ago
Colm Tóibín’s tenth novel is a fictionalised account of the life of Thomas Mann, the German author who lived through a turbulent period of European history including both World Wars. Picture: Getty

The Magician: Tóibín brings a Mann for all seasons to vivid life

Books John Walshe 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1