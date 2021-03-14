Subscribe Today
Log In
Charlene McKenna: ‘I am not shy and retiring when it comes to hard work. I was laying floors with my daddy when I was 16’

Life & Arts

Charlene McKenna: ‘I am not shy and retiring when it comes to hard work. I was laying floors with my daddy when I was 16’

At 21, the Monaghan actor became a household name as Jennifer Jackson in Pure Mule. Now starring in Bloodlands and the final season of the acclaimed Peaky Blinders, she talks marriage, lockdown and hitting new careers highs

Jessie Collins
14th March, 2021

Watching Charlene McKenna beaming into camera, it’s not her delicate features that hit you most, it’s the clear blue eyes that shoot into the photographer’s lens that captivate. A useful quality to have, not least because as one of the newest additions to the highly anticipated final season of the BBC’s acclaimed Peaky Blinders, the producers have finally found someone whose penetrating stare can match that of its main star, Cillian Murphy....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Naoise Dolan: ‘People feel like they know you if they’ve read about you and gone through your social media‘

Walk the line: Author Naoise Dolan on finding inspiration

Books Jessie Collins 4 hours ago
Hayley Menzies’ vintage-inspired knitwear hits Brown Thomas

The thoughtful shopper: this month’s best buys

Style Amy Heffernan 4 hours ago
The La Pavoni Esperto lever machine is the Maserati of the coffee world

The Luxe Radar: Designer coffee

Food & Wine Jillian Bolger 4 hours ago
Chupi Sweetman: ‘Style is when someone looks like they are wearing things that make them happy.’ Photo: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

My objects of desire: Chupi Sweetman

Style Nathalie Márquez Courtney 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1