Charlene McKenna: ‘I am not shy and retiring when it comes to hard work. I was laying floors with my daddy when I was 16’

Watching Charlene McKenna beaming into camera, it’s not her delicate features that hit you most, it’s the clear blue eyes that shoot into the photographer’s lens that captivate. A useful quality to have, not least because as one of the newest additions to the highly anticipated final season of the BBC’s acclaimed Peaky Blinders, the producers have finally found someone whose penetrating stare can match that of its main star, Cillian Murphy....