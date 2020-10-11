Changing times for a brand with designs on the future

Is it a bad idea to mention the 'C' word? And no, I'm not talking about Covid-19. On Thursday, Irish fashion and homeware brand Folkster launched its new pop-up shop at Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, offering three floors of fashion, homeware and gifts, which are ideal for the – whisper it – Christmas season.

Offering a sense of welcome escapism to its customers is key for the months ahead, according to Blanaid Hennessy, co-owner...