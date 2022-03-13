Cathal McBride on wine: Why you should embrace the rich rewards of Riesling
The cloying wines of the 1980s have ensured that the German grape gets a bad rep, but this injustice deserves to be rectified
Today is International Riesling Day. So this is a good time to examine a grape that’s one of the world’s most widely grown – yet somehow still feels very misunderstood.
Originally from Germany, Riesling is planted almost anywhere with a credible wine culture. It’s a fantastic food pairing option with many high-quality examples extremely suited to ageing. So why is it not more widely celebrated?
Johnny McMorrough, the owner...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Creative inspiration: The Paris exhibitions celebrating YSL’s stylish symbiosis of fashion and art
A new series of exhibitions running in Paris until May 15 pays tribute to the late fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, who used art as a wellspring of creative inspiration throughout his lengthy career
Book review: Death On Ireland’s Eye - a sensational murder that remains shrouded in mystery
Dean Ruxton’s account of the killing of Maria Kirwan and her husband William’s subsequent trial is a fascinating whodunnit
Taste Maker: Sean Collender of Kinara Group on quirkiness, tennis and the joys of true hospitality
The co-owner of the award-winning restaurant group on how he’s looking forward to getting back to hosting at music festivals, now that lockdowns are over
Chef’s Table: Firehouse Bakery’s Patrick Ryan on rustic baguettes and enrinched white bread
Let to make an everyday loaf and discover the benefits of an overnight poolish