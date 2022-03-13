Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Cathal McBride on wine: Why you should embrace the rich rewards of Riesling

The cloying wines of the 1980s have ensured that the German grape gets a bad rep, but this injustice deserves to be rectified

Cathal McBride
13th March, 2022
Cathal McBride on wine: Why you should embrace the rich rewards of Riesling
Workers harvest Riesling grapes above the Mosel river near Bremm, Germany: the Bremmer Calmont hosts the steepest vineyards in Europe. Picture: Getty

Today is International Riesling Day. So this is a good time to examine a grape that’s one of the world’s most widely grown – yet somehow still feels very misunderstood.

Originally from Germany, Riesling is planted almost anywhere with a credible wine culture. It’s a fantastic food pairing option with many high-quality examples extremely suited to ageing. So why is it not more widely celebrated?

Johnny McMorrough, the owner...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The late great fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent: ‘I believe the work of a couturier is very much like that of an artist’

Creative inspiration: The Paris exhibitions celebrating YSL’s stylish symbiosis of fashion and art

Fashion Rose Mary Roche
Maria Kirwan. In enigmatic pencil on the back are the words ‘Mrs Kirwan sketched by her husband’. Picture: National Library Ireland

Book review: Death On Ireland’s Eye - a sensational murder that remains shrouded in mystery

Books Andrew Lynch
Sean Collender co-owner with Shoaib Yunus of Kinara Group: Quirkiness and a bit of madness always make for enjoyable company is a winning combination in anyone – maybe not all the time though

Taste Maker: Sean Collender of Kinara Group on quirkiness, tennis and the joys of true hospitality

Food and Wine Nadine O’Regan
Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery in Co Wicklow serves up two tasty bread-based recipes. Picture: Allen Kiely

Chef’s Table: Firehouse Bakery’s Patrick Ryan on rustic baguettes and enrinched white bread

Food and Wine Jordan Mooney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1