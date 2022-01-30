Cathal McBride on wine: Why it pays to step outside your comfort buying zone

We’ve had Dry January. Now, as the month draws to a close, let’s explore Try January.

It’s incredibly easy to become creatures of habit, sticking with the drinks we already know and love. But there are always new wine worlds to explore – overlooked vintages, unfairly neglected countries and obscure grapes from otherwise familiar vineyards.

Furmint is a white variety indigenous to Hungary, specifically the Tokaj region best known...