Cathal McBride on wine: How women are finally breaking down the industry’s last barriers

Winemaking has long been a male-dominated industry. Often throughout history, the only opportunity for a woman to reach a leadership position came with the death of a spouse.

Barbe-Nicole Clicquot, for example, took over her husband’s Champagne business at the age of 27 following his death in 1804 and became known as Veuve Clicquot (“veuve” is French for “widow”). Lily Bollinger, Louise Pommery, Marie-Louise Lanson de Nonancourt and Dona Antonia Adelaide Ferreira of Port fame...