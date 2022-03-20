Cathal McBride on wine: How Ireland’s connection with the wine world became much more than a flight of fancy

As Saint Patrick’s Day always reminds us, the Irish diaspora has had a major impact on all sorts of activities across the globe. The wine world is no exception. “Wine Geese” was coined as a collective term for Irish emigrants who left here from as early as the 16th century and found themselves involved in producing wine abroad. Bordeaux was a particularly popular destination and châteaux of note there include Château Lynch-Bages, Château Kirwan and...