Carry on Kemping

“Hmmm . . . 5am, maybe? To get some work out of the way.”

Author, businesswoman, TV personality, and very early riser. At 50, Domini Kemp‘s is an increasingly full plate, making 5am feel reasonable. “I like to get up and get a start on the day,” she explains, “working through emails with plenty of filter coffee. With cream. Always with cream . . .”

Kemp was not always, she smiles, an early bird....