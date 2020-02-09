Carry on Kemping

“Hmmm . . . 5am, maybe? To get some work out of the way.”
Author, businesswoman, TV personality, and very early riser. At 50, Domini Kemp‘s is an increasingly full plate, making 5am feel reasonable. “I like to get up and get a start on the day,” she explains, “working through emails with plenty of filter coffee. With cream. Always with cream . . .”
Kemp was not always, she smiles, an early bird....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team