Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Carry on camping – at home

Girl Guides are making light of the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing the campfire home. We spoke to two of them, Hannah (7) and Zoe (9), to find out how it’s done

26th April, 2020
2
Zoe Weir, who is a Brownie with St Killian’s Brownies and her sister Hannah, who is a Ladyird with Mullagh Ladybirds made a camp at home in Mullagh, County Cavan. Picture: Barry Cronin

Last weekend, 11,000 Girl Guides aged five and upwards brought the campfire home, setting up tents and dens in bedrooms, living rooms and in gardens across the country. We spoke with two of them – sisters Hannah and Zoe, a Ladybird and a Brownie respectively who live in Mullagh in Co Cavan, to find out how to make an excellent den at home.

Hello, Hannah and Zoe. Could you tell us about yourselves?

Hannah:...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cooking can be child’s play

From treats that are as fluffy as a cloud to cakes for very special occasions, these young chefs have some great recipes to share with you

Gillian Nelis | 4 hours ago

Untitled

This week, brothers Daniel, 10, and James Prendeville, 13, take over the Culture Counter on behalf of kids everywhere

Elaine Prendeville | 4 hours ago

Art house: young illustrators connect to their inner artists at home

Elaine Prendeville | 4 hours ago