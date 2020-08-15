Saturday August 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life & Arts

Brought to book: what now for the indie bookstore?

These are harder times than ever for all retail outlets, but independent bookstores are feeling the pinch more than most. Already under huge pressure from internet giants, can they now survive the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th August, 2020

A pallet of books has just arrived. There are dozens of boxes, packed top to bottom. On the floor of Kennys Bookshop in Galway, Thomas Kenny is careful in his work, slowly cutting open each package. Every book he takes from a box gets the same treatment.

Kenny picks it up: he views the back of the book first, then the spine, then the cover, before adding the book to a specific pile. It’s tender...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Interview: Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin of The Silver Loom

With backgrounds in different areas of design, partners Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O’Ciardubháin used the enforced break during the lockdown to develop a new jewellery brand that reflects emotional input as well as the influence of fashion and architecture

Ruth O'Connor | 6 days ago

Chasing the Light: Veteran director relives his angry youth in bombastic memoir

Oliver Stone’s memoir is full of bravado and insecurity as he recounts the trauma of the Vietnam War and his establishment as one of Hollywood’s most controversial film directors

Andrew Lynch | 6 days ago

Ann Devine: Second Irish Mammy novel sees hilarious heroine grapple with changing world

Colm O’Regan’s witty, fiercely loyal Mammy holds her own alongside millennials, politicians, podcasters and men’s-rights activists

Andrea Cleary | 6 days ago