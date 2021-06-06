Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Bring Mexican home comforts to Dublin

Lily Ramirez-Foran, owner of the Picado Mexican food store and cookery school, tells us how food has kept her anchored to her homeland

Jordan Mooney
6th June, 2021
Bring Mexican home comforts to Dublin
Lily Ramirez-Foran, owner of Picado: ’What I do now keeps me happy and allows me to share that happiness with other people.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

For Lily Ramirez-Foran, the decision to open Picado on Richmond Street in Dublin was one borne of necessity rather than business.

The Mexican food store and cookery school is now well established as part of the city’s culinary culture, but in 2011, when Ramirez-Foran and her husband Alan opened it, the cuisine was barely present in the capital.

“We basically started it out of sheer greed,” she says. “I was so fed up with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taylor Jenkins Reid plays around with narrative forms in Malibu Rising, as in her previous novels

Malibu Rising: Life in a Californian paradise comes with a tinge of melancholia

Books Anna Carey 1 day ago
Emily Skeggs and Kyle Gallner deliver knockout performances in Dinner In America

Dinner in America: Two charismatic misfits are a cut above in a quirky comedy

Film John Maguire 1 day ago
Marie Aubert’s Grown Ups provides a masterclass in how to write a self-centred protagonist.

Grown Ups: Acclaimed Scandinavian tale is a short, sharp story

Books Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie after their wedding: the fact that twice-divorced Johnson was allowed to marry in a Catholic Church was the source of much speculation. Picture: Downing Street/Getty Images

Nadine O’Regan: Is the Church now divorced from the reality of ordinary people’s lives?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1