Bring Mexican home comforts to Dublin
Lily Ramirez-Foran, owner of the Picado Mexican food store and cookery school, tells us how food has kept her anchored to her homeland
For Lily Ramirez-Foran, the decision to open Picado on Richmond Street in Dublin was one borne of necessity rather than business.
The Mexican food store and cookery school is now well established as part of the city’s culinary culture, but in 2011, when Ramirez-Foran and her husband Alan opened it, the cuisine was barely present in the capital.
“We basically started it out of sheer greed,” she says. “I was so fed up with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Malibu Rising: Life in a Californian paradise comes with a tinge of melancholia
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s eagerly awaited follow-up to her 2019 breakthrough Daisy Jones and the Six does not disappoint
Dinner in America: Two charismatic misfits are a cut above in a quirky comedy
Writer and director Adam Rehmeier’s punk rock comedy-drama is a cult classic in the making
Grown Ups: Acclaimed Scandinavian tale is a short, sharp story
Marie Aubert’s debut novel about a bickering family loses nothing in the translation from the original Norwegian
Nadine O’Regan: Is the Church now divorced from the reality of ordinary people’s lives?
Boris Johnson’s frankly baffling decision to opt for a Catholic ceremony for his third marriage last week shone a spotlight on how the Church does not always apply its own rules equally