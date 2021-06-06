Bring Mexican home comforts to Dublin

For Lily Ramirez-Foran, the decision to open Picado on Richmond Street in Dublin was one borne of necessity rather than business.

The Mexican food store and cookery school is now well established as part of the city’s culinary culture, but in 2011, when Ramirez-Foran and her husband Alan opened it, the cuisine was barely present in the capital.

“We basically started it out of sheer greed,” she says. “I was so fed up with...