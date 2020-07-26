Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life & Arts

Breaking radio silence: what Louise Duffy did next

Louise Duffy was plucked from reading AA Roadwatch traffic reports to become a bona fide radio star at Today FM. But after she and the broadcaster parted company last summer, she’s now found a way to help others perform to the best of their abilities – and found time for a new podcast as well

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
26th July, 2020

‘When you work in radio, it becomes you. You become this personality on air and it’s very hard to separate your personal and professional life. For me, there had been movements in my career which made it clear to me that you have to have a balance. You have to realise that this is just a job like anything else.”

In the bar area of a Dublin hotel, Louise Duffy is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Pull of the Stars: A dramatic retelling of a past pandemic

Emma Donoghue’s story of the struggle against the 1918 flu pandemic resonates today in a way that few could have predicted when she started writing the novel in 2018

John Walshe | 2 days ago

Restaurant review: Much to tempt at the Tannery

Chef Paul Flynn’s menu at the Waterford restaurant is more concise to deal with current circumstances, but the standards are as high as ever

Gillian Nelis | 2 days ago

Appetite for Distraction: Our picks of the week’s best streamed TV, podcasts and more

Michelle Obama tackles the big questions, Joe Wicks asks celebs how they stay in shape and a documentary re-introduces us to an Irish Olympic hero

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 2 days ago