Book Review: When We Were Birds is a wonderfully realised debut set in a mystical Caribbean

Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s first novel blends realism and magic to form an unlikely love story

Andrea Cleary
30th January, 2022
Ayanna Lloyd Banwo has written an exceptional debut that brilliantly explores the intricacies of life, death and the language we use to understand them

“The island of Trinidad is real. The geography, characters and places in this novel are fiction.” So says Ayanna Lloyd Banwo in the author’s note for When We Were Birds, her beautifully formed debut novel that blends realism and magic to form an unlikely love story.

Emmanuel Darwin is offered a gravedigger’s job at Fidelis, a cemetery in the city of Port Angeles. His economic situation (reaching the front of the...

