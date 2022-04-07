Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities

Micheál Smith’s meticulously researched book reveals just how much the British government knew about the UDR’s links with loyalist paramilitaries

Andrew Lynch
7th April, 2022
Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities
Members of the UDR search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in Co Down in February 1984. Picture: Getty

John Hume is rightly revered as a peacemaker who usually avoided speaking harsh words about his opponents. When it came to the Ulster Defence Regiment, however, he made an exception. “[It’s like] a group of Rangers supporters put in uniform,” the late SDLP leader once complained, “supplied with weapons and given the job of policing where Celtic supporters live.”

According to Micheál Smith’s expertly researched and coolly damning new...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kathryn Thomas, presenter and entrepreneur: ‘There’s a perception because I’m passionate about exercise, and love it, that I never miss a day. But I’m just as passionate about dinners out with my husband or dancing with the girls and hanging out with my kids.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kathryn Thomas interview: ‘It’s important to ‘work, rest and play’, but resting is just as important as the other two. I preach it, but do I do enough switching off? No’

Culture Andrea Cleary
In her new book, Lucy Cooke explores the many species whose females became overlooked due to misogynistic psychobabble.

Book review: Bitch: A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom

Life & Arts Andrea Cleary
African migrants in the Libyan capital Tripoli after being rescued by the country’s coast guard in June 2018. Picture: Getty

Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep

Life & Arts John Walshe
If you work for a company that has bean bags every ten feet in the office, just enjoy it. Picture: Getty

Esther O’Moore Donohoe: Perks and recreation are only one side of tech drone life

Columnists Esther O'Moore Donohoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1