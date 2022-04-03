Book review: Tyler’s French Braid excels with acute observations of an ordinary family with all its dysfunctions laid bare

Considering that Anne Tyler has been publishing books with remarkable regularity since 1964 (French Braid is her 24th novel), it would be easy to take her for granted. Like that other great chronicler of ordinary Americans’ lives, Elizabeth Strout, she continues to probe beneath the surface of what makes us human.

Here Tyler’s lens focuses on one Baltimore family, the Garretts. We meet this weirdly functioning unit over the course of three generations, from 1959...