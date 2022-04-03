Book review: Tyler’s French Braid excels with acute observations of an ordinary family with all its dysfunctions laid bare
Anne Tyler’s 24th novel is another lightly written yet sharply accurate portrayal of a dysfunctional but loving family
Considering that Anne Tyler has been publishing books with remarkable regularity since 1964 (French Braid is her 24th novel), it would be easy to take her for granted. Like that other great chronicler of ordinary Americans’ lives, Elizabeth Strout, she continues to probe beneath the surface of what makes us human.
Here Tyler’s lens focuses on one Baltimore family, the Garretts. We meet this weirdly functioning unit over the course of three generations, from 1959...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try
This month, our beer columnist is recommending a special stout brewed to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine
Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society
An attractively presented collection of essays edited by Margarita Cappock portrays the life of a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and an assertive woman who may have been too controversial for some of her male contemporaries
Design for Life: I’m a very busy full-time mother, how do I create time for myself?
This week, Mark Rowe advises a stressed-out mother of teenagers on how to incorporate some self-care into her life
Cathal McBride on wine: How women are finally breaking down the industry’s last barriers
Women like Vanessa Lampe are making a concerted effort to change the face of what has traditionally been a male-dominated business